Local writer to hold workshop about overcoming self-doubt

IDAHO FALLS — Local writer Colleen M. Story is giving a free workshop about overcoming self-doubt this Wednesday, June 15 at Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop in Idaho Falls.

Story is a freelance writer and novelist with more than twenty years of experience and has dealt extensively with self-doubt. Her workshop focuses on providing tools for fellow writers, artists and other creative types to successfully conquer fears that keep them from creating.

“The class I’m doing I teach at writers workshops around the country,” Story told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s not just for writers. It’s for artists, musicians, business owners, entrepreneurs, anybody who has an idea they’re trying to pursue or a new creative venture they’re trying to start and they’re struggling with self-doubt.”

Self-doubt is a problem that affects people from all walks of life but it’s particularly vexing for creative people, who are trying to take an idea in their head and will it into some form of reality.

“We’re trying to do something out of the blue,” Story said. “This isn’t something we’ve necessarily been trained to do or went to school to do. We’re trying to write this book or create this series of paintings or start this business. It’s really easy for self-doubt to come in and tell you ‘You don’t know what you’re doing. This isn’t something you should be doing. It’s not going to work. You’re going to fail.’”

Story’s workshop addresses what the “little voice” that tells creatives these things is, how it destroys their ability to pursue their dream projects and how to silence it. Story uses experiences with self-doubt from her own life to illustrate how to deal with doubts and insecurities.

“I talk about my own personal story of being a writer, trying to get my first publishing contract and the long journey I had doing that and how self-doubt slowed me down at a lot of points during the process,” Story said.

The class is not just a lecture. Story said she uses interaction with her audience to get her points across.

“It’s a fun class,” she said. “We do some interaction and some exercises that get people laughing and it’s a lot of fun and (audience members) do walk away with some really practical tips that they can use in their lives so they can better accomplish the goals they’re going after.”

After the workshop, Story will be signing copies of her new book, “The Beached Ones.” The novel is a tale that follows a stunt rider on a cross-country trip to pick up his brother in San Francisco and the supernatural encounters he has along the way.

Story is excited to help her fellow creatives and also excited at the prospect of bringing new potential customers into Winne & Mo’s.

“I was really excited to hear (Winnie & Mo’s) was open,” Story said. “This is a tough time for book shops and independent book stores deserve our support. And they’re doing a great job getting involved in the community. They’re holding events, they’re holding open-mic nights, they’re holding classes like the one I’m going to do. They have different speakers coming in. I think they’re doing a good job of being not only a book store but also a place people can come and gather and exchange ideas.”

Colleen M. Story’s free self-doubt workshop is set for Wednesday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Winnie and Mo’s Bookshop at 343 A Street in Idaho Falls. You can follow Story on Twitter and find more information about her writing on her official author and health-and-wellness writing websites.