Man arrested after allegedly paying 14-year-old for sex

POCATELLO — A man accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls is potentially facing life in prison.

Daniel Andrade, 35, has been charged with felonies for enticing a child over the internet, procuring a prostitute and two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, according to court documents.

Pocatello police received a call just before midnight on June 1. The caller reported “suspicious circumstance” at a motel on Bench Road, an affidavit of probable cause shows.

Officers responded to the motel, where they spoke with a person who told them about a Snapchat message they received. Officers listened to the audio message, in which a girl can be heard speaking about a potential rape.

“I kind of feel dead,” the girl in the recording says, according to the affidavit. “I’m a little bit drunk. OK, a lot. And I cannot control and I’m pretty sure I got raped. But I’m too drunk to even care. But I got raped. What the f***. I actually got raped.”

Officers were able to locate the sender of the message and two other underage girls. Police reports show that all three were “highly intoxicated.”

One of the girls allegedly told officers that they’d had consensual sex with Andrade. Another said they were raped sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

At least one of the girls told officers that they informed Andrade of their age, 14, when the two met on Snapchat.

She showed officers message exchanges between the two in which the girl and Andrade agreed upon an exchange of $400 and a specific type of alcohol for sex.

Officers watched surveillance footage from the motel, showing Andrade and one of the girls renting a room.

Officers then spoke with Andrade in his rented room around 2:30 a.m., noting that a nearly empty bottle of the agreed-upon alcohol was in the room.

Andrade told officers that he was the only one in the room. He also denied raping anyone, the affidavit says.

He did admit to arranging a sex-for-money exchange over Snapchat. He allegedly told officers that he had agreed to pay $400 for sex, but did not complete the arrangement. Instead, he paid $100 for oral sex, the affidavit says.

He was arrested and transported to Bannock County Jail, where he is being held on a $200,000 bond. If he does post bond, he will be served no-contact order for all three girls before he is released.

Although Andrade has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Andrade would face a life sentence and up to $200,000 in fines.

He is scheduled to appear in court before magistrate judge Aaron Thompson for a preliminary hearing on June 15.