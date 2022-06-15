Man arrested after knife attack

The following is a news release and mugshot from Idaho Falls Police.

IDAHO FALLS — On June 14, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a report that a person had been stabbed. Idaho Falls Police Officers responded immediately to the area of 400 Whittier Street where they located the victim who had sustained injuries consistent with being struck with a knife.

Idaho Falls Police Officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Curtis Scharer, near the intersection of Higbee Avenue and Gladstone Street where he was taken into custody.

The victim reported that they and Scharer had been arguing when Scharer attacked them with the knife. The victim was able to run inside a nearby residence and call police. The victim sustained a large deep laceration to their chest and a stab wound on the right side of their stomach and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Idaho Falls Fire Ambulance. The victim was listed in “fair” condition by hospital staff several hours later.

Through investigation, Idaho Falls Police officers identified security cameras in the area of the incident and were able to obtain video footage of the altercation. In the video footage, officers observed Scharer throw the knife used in the attack onto the roof of a nearby building. Officers

were able to recover the knife from the roof.

Curtis Sharer, a 24-year-old male, was arrested for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony concealment of evidence. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.