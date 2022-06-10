Minor injuries after vehicle hits power pole at Idaho Falls intersection

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Iona Road in Idaho Falls.

A witness tells EastIdahoNews.com that someone hit a power pole around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Details about what caused the crash are not yet available but two vehicles appear to have been involved. Pictures taken on the scene show a damaged van next to another car.

EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting additional information from ISP.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements reports one ambulance was dispatched. There were multiple people involved who sustained minor injuries but no one was hospitalized.

Rocky Mountain Power has not been made aware of any outages in connection with the crash.

More information will be provided when it’s available.