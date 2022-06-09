Montana man dies in apparent fall in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Montana (AP) — A 19-year-old western Montana man has died in an apparent fall in Glacier National Park, park officials said Wednesday.

A man called park dispatch on Tuesday afternoon to report he had planned to climb Mt. Brown with Winslow Nichols of Columbia Falls, but that they became separated.

Park rangers found a vehicle believed to be Nichols’ at Lake McDonald Lodge and began a ground search while Two Bear Air started an aerial search.

At about 7 p.m. the helicopter crew spotted Nichols’ body on Mt. Brown and recovered it, park officials said.

The circumstances leading to Nichols’ death are still under investigation, but rangers suspect he fell while climbing.