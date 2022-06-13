New Bridger-Teton National Forest Supervisor announced

The following is a news release from the US Forest Service.

OGDEN, Utah — Intermountain Region Regional Forester Mary Farnsworth is pleased to announce she has selected Chad Hudson as the Forest Supervisor for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. He replaces Tricia O’Connor, who is retiring at the end of June.

“We are excited that Chad has accepted the position to lead the Bridger-Teton National Forest, he will bring a wealth of experience to the position,” said Farnsworth. “His diverse experience in recreation, range, wildlife, wildland fire and leadership will assist the Bridger-Teton National Forest continue to implement an ambitious forest management program.”

Prior to his selection as Forest Supervisor Hudson was Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. In addition to his experience as Deputy Forest Supervisor, he has detailed as Forest Supervisor on both the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Bridger-Teton National Forests and as an Assistant Director and Deputy Director in the Forest Service Range Management and Vegetation Ecology staff in Washington D.C.

Earlier in Hudson’s career, he worked as a District Ranger on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest and on the Bridger-Teton National Forest as both a National Environmental Protection Act coordinator and a recreation manager. He began his natural resources career serving as a Warden of Tourism on the Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Uganda with the Peace Corps.

He earned a Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University.