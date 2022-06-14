Simply Mac store in eastern Idaho unexpectedly closes after company files for bankruptcy

AMMON – Customers waiting to get their Macbook or other Apple products repaired at Simply Mac in Ammon were surprised to see the store suddenly close last week.

Store Manager Christian Parker tells EastIdahoNews.com the business closed on Thursday after the company filed for bankruptcy.

“We had no idea,” Parker says. “We got an email on Thursday saying we’re closing and that we’re not getting paid for the last three weeks.”

A news release dated June 9 indicates the company filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy and “will be completely liquidated.”

“We have worked hard as a team to grow our company to be North America’s pre-eminent Apple Partner and provide our customers with transformational experiences that drive long-term loyalty. However, we could not have possibly foreseen that on December 12, 2019 in Wuhan, China a worldwide pandemic would start and ultimately cause us to lay off half our workforce and close many of our stores,” the company says in the news release.

Just two days prior, Parker says he had a conversation with the market director and learned that 30 out of the 50 locations throughout Utah and Idaho were still profitable. So the fact that the company was bankrupt took him by surprise.

He and his team don’t believe COVID-19 is the real reason for the closure. Parker was provided some additional information from upper management about what’s going on, but he is not authorized to talk about it.

Despite having multiple customer repairs left to complete on Thursday, Parker was instructed not to open the store. Parker is now locked out of the store and is unable to get in to return customers’ devices.

The company is sorting through some details to be able to return the unrepaired items to patrons. If everything works out, he anticipates it being resolved within the next week or two.

“If everything goes as planned, we’ll reach out to all the customers. They can either pick up their devices or complete the repair through us. If there are people who need the device now, they can reach out to Apple, who is providing items at no cost,” Parker explains.

The number for Apple customer support is 800-275-2273. Just ask for a senior adviser and explain that your Mac device was impacted by the Simply Mac bankruptcy and is locked in the store.

“I’ve been the store leader for a little over a year. One of my priorities was taking care of customers. Now I have all these customers I can’t take care of. I want to rectify it and help them, but I’m locked out. It’s horrible,” says Parker.

There are no other Mac stores in the area and many customers rely on its services.

Parker is hopeful the store will reopen soon.

“The closest one is the corporate store in Salt Lake City,” he says. “That’s part of the reason this group is looking at (reopening the Ammon store).

But until then, Parker says “the situation sucks and there’s no other way to put it.”

Simply Mac moved to its current location at 2694 East Sunnyside Road inside Sandcreek Commons in September. It was previously located on Hitt Road in the Sagewood Shopping Center.