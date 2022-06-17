Police searching for missing and endangered teen

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Halle Snow Smith.

The teen is around 5 feet tall, with brown eyes and blond hair, and she weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt.

Smith is believed to be with 19-year-old Joshua Benson. Police say Benson is driving a stolen Maroon Suzuki Grand Vitara with the temporary tag 1M8879U.

Benson and Smith left Rexburg early Friday morning. They were last seen in the Inkom area.

Benson is wanted for questioning for allegedly harboring a runaway, vehicle theft, violation of a no-contact order and possibly other criminal charges.

Police have said Smith is endangered.

Anyone with information about Benson or Smith is asked to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.