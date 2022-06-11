Rockstar Energy founder just bought the most expensive house in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — Russell Weiner, the billionaire founder of Rockstar Energy, just bought a Park City mansion for $39.6 million — breaking the record for the most expensive home sale in the state, Engel & Völkers real estate agent Paul Benson told the Wall Street Journal.

Monitor’s Rest, the 17,567-square-foot private ski retreat has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and is in the Colony ski-in/ski-out luxury gated community at White Pine Canyon at the Park City Ski Resort. The estate is built on five acres on Monitor Bowl.

The living room of Russell Weiner’s recently purchased ski home came fully furnished, with custom-made furniture that was modeled in 3D before created. | (Photo: Courtesy of Engel & Völkers Park City)

Once you’ve made your way down the mansion’s heated driveway, you reach a covered porte cochere and a motor court for up to 20 vehicles.

The listing describes it as a “wellness home,” as it features the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network by Delos, which regulates circadian rhythm lighting to optimize dopamine and serotonin production and includes a top-of-the-line air and water filtration system.

But that’s not even close to all the wellness amenities the house offers. It also has a 60-foot indoor and outdoor stainless steel pool, a wellness spa, a world-class gym, a Himalayan salt room, a cold plunge pool, a hot tub, a hammam steam room, an ice fountain, an infrared sauna and a massage room.

Weiner’s new Park City “wellness home” includes a 60-foot stainless steel indoor and outdoor pool, as well as a hot tub. | (Photo: Courtesy Engel & Völkers Park City)

The indoor sports court includes volleyball, basketball and pickleball courts, and the house also contains a 70-foot climbing wall, a golf simulator, a bowling alley, a digital cinema laser projection system, a full bar, billiards, ping pong tables, a floating fireplace, motorized retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a panoramic tower to bask in the beauty of the mountainside.

The home includes a Brunswick bowling alley. | (Photo: Courtesy Engel & Völkers Park City)

Weiner is known to dabble in real estate, buying and selling luxury homes across the country, including a Beverly Hills mansion previously owned by Madonna and a North Palm Beach estate owned by Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elon Nordegren.

The luxury real estate developer the Iluminus Group collaborated with CLB Architects, Design Workshop, Delos, Orsman Design and Magleby Estate Homes to design and build this home with Italian steel windows and doors, Croatian limestone, Shou Sugi Ban charred cyprus and a full copper roof.

BLOK Studio in Poland created the visual presentation of the home during its development, and their staff considered it to be “one of the most amazing projects we ever took part in,” according to its website, requiring hundreds of pages of documentation for planning and 3D-modeling for every piece of custom-made furniture.

“We really wanted to do something a bit different in the Park City market, up the ante as far as what can be done for a high-end, legacy-quality ski house,” David Ostrander, co-founder of the Iluminus Group, told the Wall Street Journal.