Semi trailer flips over, holds up traffic near Malad

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

MALAD – On Monday, June 6 at approximately 3:32 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a property damage crash on Interstate 15 southbound near Malad, in Oneida County.

A 48-year-old woman from Inkom was driving a 2018 Peterbilt pulling double trailers loaded with wheat. She was traveling southbound on I-15 approaching milepost 11. The rear trailer disconnected from the lead trailer, lost control and tipped over blocking both lanes. The lanes were blocked for three and a half hours. Traffic was able to get around the crash using the right shoulder.

This crash was investigated by the Idaho State Police with assistance from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Transportation Department.