Trial set for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness

IDAHO FALLS – A trial has been set for a man accused of second-degree murder after a grand jury indicted him on the charge this month.

The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, will begin on Oct. 31. Eilander was originally set for a preliminary hearing in July until a grand jury indicted him on the charge, eliminating the need for the hearing.

The original case was then replaced with a district court case, allowing the court to proceed directly to a jury trial.

The investigation into Eilander started after a man, identified as 44-year-old Ulises Rangel, was found shot to death behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls in late March.

Police were later able to obtain video footage that showed an altercation between Rangel and Eilander.

Eilander was later found at an Idaho Falls residence, where officers discovered a loaded handgun with ammunition consistent with evidence found at the scene.

He was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. His bond was set at $350,000 after Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard mentioned during a court hearing that Eilander has two other felonies on his record from within the past two years.

Eilander was charged with felony drug charges in August 2021 and March 2020. He was also arrested and charged with felony arson in September in Jefferson County, but Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor dropped the charge.