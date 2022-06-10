UPDATE: Power pole damaged after three-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls

UPDATE

Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, June 10, at 12:33 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 at Iona Road, in Idaho Falls.

A 63-year-old male from Ammon was traveling eastbound on Iona Road in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The driver of the Silverado failed to yield from a stop sign and struck a Ford Transit van, driven by a 28-year-old male, from Arco, who was traveling northbound on Yellowstone Road.

The Ford Transit van then struck an Audi A4, driven by a 29-year-old male from Idaho Falls, who was stationary at a stop sign on Iona Road.

The impact of the collision pushed the Audi and the Ford Transit van into a power pole, which knocked the power pole over.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts. The Idaho State Police were assisted by Idaho Falls Fire.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Iona Road in Idaho Falls.

A witness tells EastIdahoNews.com that someone hit a power pole around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Details about what caused the crash are not yet available but two vehicles appear to have been involved. Pictures taken on the scene show a damaged van next to another car.

EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting additional information from ISP.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements reports one ambulance was dispatched. There were multiple people involved who sustained minor injuries but no one was hospitalized.

Rocky Mountain Power has not been made aware of any outages in connection with the crash.

More information will be provided when it’s available.