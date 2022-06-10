Volunteer search planned to help find Dylan Rounds

MONTELLO, Nevada — A volunteer search is planned this weekend to help find a missing 19-year-old from eastern Idaho.

Dylan Rounds attended Rigby High School and has been farming grain in the desert town of Lucin, Utah, near the Utah/Nevada border. He lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote piece of land and has not been heard from since Saturday, May 28. His wallet and phone are gone but his pickup truck remains parked outside his trailer.

Volunteers interested in searching for Rounds are asked to meet at Centennial Park in Montello, Nevada at 8 a.m. Saturday. Drone operators, ATV drivers, hikers and search dog teams are encouraged to attend but organizers stress the area is very remote.

“Bring extra gas, water, food and snacks. There are no services or food down there,” says Candice Cooley, Rounds’ mother. “We need well-running ATVs and equipment that won’t break down and we want to keep this organized. Please don’t come just to joyride.”

Cooley is meeting with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Friday and hopes investigators, along with professional search and rescue teams, will join the group.

Attendees are asked to wear long pants and sturdy boots. Hot desert conditions are expected and the search, which will focus on the Nevada side of the border, is planned to last all Saturday and into Sunday if needed. Cooley hopes the Elko County Sheriff’s Office will join in the search

“We need people on ATVs driving slowly, yelling for Dylan, looking for any clues,” Cooley says. “We appreciate all the help and support we’ve been given and we want to make sure people know it’s a hot and miserable place so be prepared for the conditions.”