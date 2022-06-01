Family offering $20,000 reward for man who disappeared after ‘weird run-in’ with stranger

IDAHO FALLS – A 19-year-old man with ties to eastern Idaho has been missing since Saturday morning and his family is working with law enforcement to find him.

Katie Wells of Rigby tells EastIdahoNews.com her nephew, Dylan Rounds, was last seen Saturday in Lucin, Utah, on the farm where he is working. Rounds apparently called several family members last Wednesday after having a “weird run-in” with a guy on a gravel road.

“The man was walking down the gravel road barefoot. He flagged Dylan down, who was in his truck. He asked to use Dylan’s phone and was acting erratically. Dylan felt the man was dangerous and may have been high. When he asked Dylan for a ride, (Dylan) did not give him a ride,” Wells explains.

Wells says the man was spotted in Montello, Nevada several days later asking about Dylan and there are reports that the man got a ride to Dylan’s trailer on Saturday.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation. We were unable to reach the detective assigned to the case.

“We don’t believe anything was ransacked,” Wells explains. “Dylan is missing, his phone is missing and his wallet.”

Noting Dylan’s age, Wells says some people seem to think Dylan ran off, but she suspects foul play.

“He is an old soul, farm boy at heart. All he wants to do is get up and work all day every day. He isn’t interested in partying, he isn’t interested in travel. He never dated in high school. He’s not your typical 19-year-old,” Wells says.

Dylan’s mom, Candice Cooley, lives in Twin Falls and his dad, Justin Rounds, lives in Ucon. They are actively involved in the search and are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who finds him or knows where he might be.

Dylan is 5 foot 10, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing jeans, a dark shirt and flannel jacket at the time of his disappearance. If you have any information that might be helpful in the search, call Candice at (208) 604-3839.