Sexual act causes 2-vehicle collision in Florida, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – A two-vehicle collision in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this week resulted in several injuries, but the cause of the crash is what’s unusual.

The crash occurred Thursday just before 7 p.m. when an SUV hit an oncoming FedEx truck, according to ABC affiliate WPLG. First responders determined that the woman inside the SUV was performing a sex act on the male driver at the time of the crash.

“The driver of the SUV sustained injuries to his private area due to what was going on (and likely caused the collision),” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue told WPLG.

The two people in the FedEx truck had minor injuries.

It’s unclear whether anyone will be charged.