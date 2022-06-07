Yellowstone traffic lights in Pocatello to be upgraded beginning this weekend

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transporation Department.

POCATELLO — The Idaho Transportation Department will be repairing a signal pole and making traffic signal improvements to the intersections of Alameda and Yellowstone and Cedar and Yellowstone. The work will be performed at night (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) beginning Sunday, June 12, and will continue through July 10.

During daylight hours, all businesses will have normal access along Yellowstone, Alameda and Cedar for the duration of the project.

When complete, new sensors will provide better recognition of traffic at the intersection stop bars. Long-range radar will provide information on approaching traffic to improve the flow of traffic through these two busy intersections.

ITD will begin work at the northwest corner of Cedar and Yellowstone to pour a new foundation as part of replacing a damaged signal pole.

Work will then move to Alameda and Yellowstone where there will be temporary single-lane closures during the nighttime work period (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.). All lanes will be reopened after 5 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m.

When Alameda is complete, work will move back to Cedar and will proceed in a similar manner as Alameda.

For information about the project please contact Justin Smith at ITD District 5 or the General Contractor – Angle & Associates at (208) 604-0773.