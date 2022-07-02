2 hospitalized following collision on Chubbuck intersection

CHUBBUCK – Authorities are investigating a motorcycle-vehicle collision at a Chubbuck intersection.

The crash happened Monday around 12:45 p.m. at Cemetery and Hawthorne Road, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The 70-year-old driver of a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle from Chubbuck, whose name was not released, was headed west on Cemetery Road. He hit a 2013 Ford Focus headed south on Hawthorne Road. A 28-year-old man from Pocatello was driving the Ford and he had a passenger with him.

The driver of the motorcycle and the Ford Focus passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not specified.

“All occupants of the Ford Focus were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. The intersection was blocked for two and a half hours by emergency personnel,” the news release says.