Alcohol-related canal crash sends man to the hospital in critical condition

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to 113th South near Pinehurst Drive for a vehicle that had overturned and landed in a canal.

The vehicle had been called in by witnesses as a possible intoxicated driver just prior to it leaving the roadway and overturning into a canal full of water.

Several witnesses and arriving deputies were able to get in the canal and pull the driver out of the water to begin life-saving measures. The driver was transported by ambulance to EIRMC in critical condition.

Alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash and deputies are continuing to investigate. One deputy was injured by the hot exhaust from the vehicle during the rescue and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel.

Subsequently, a separate motorist was contacted by a deputy doing traffic control on the scene suspected of being intoxicated. Deputies began a separate DUI investigation resulting in that driver being cited for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Alcohol-related crashes claim far too many lives in Idaho. These incidents put the lives of motorists, rescuers, and others in danger the moment an intoxicated person gets behind the wheel. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies remind everyone who uses alcohol or other intoxicating substances to make the smart choice and avoid getting behind the wheel. Be responsible, don’t put your life and others in danger by driving under the influence.