California man charged in construction site burglaries reaches plea in Bingham County

BLACKFOOT — One of the two men charged in Pocatello and Shelley construction site burglaries has reached a plea agreement with the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by possession, according to court documents. In exchange, the prosecutor will dismiss a burglary charge.

RELATED | Two men charged with burglarizing Pocatello construction sites now connected to Shelley burglary

Herrera and 21-year-old Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca were arrested during the early morning hours of Jan. 15 in Pocatello after officers found them driving a van loaded with around $20,000 worth of tools that had been reported stolen. While they were being held in Bannock County, charges were filed against both men concerning a construction site burglary in Shelley.

Herrera was charged with felony counts of burglary and robbery for the Shelley crimes.

After reaching plea agreements in Bannock County, both men were ordered to serve probation and released from jail to appear in court in Bingham County.

Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca | Bannock County Jail

Herrera attended court and reached a plea deal. As part of the deal, the prosecutor will recommend probation to run concurrently with the probation period he received in Bannock County. The prosecutor has also agreed to recommend an underlying prison sentence of no less than 10 years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Darren Simpson on Sept. 9.

Garcia Baca was a no-show in court. A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 29.