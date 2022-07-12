Construction underway on townhome development project in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – Keeping up with the demand for affordably-priced housing is no easy task, but it’s a challenge that Collin Hunter is up for.

The Blackfoot developer is one of the partners at HT Ventures, LLC, the company behind the Honeybrook housing project at 2001 Lawrence Lane in Blackfoot. A total of twenty-eight 1,500-square-foot townhomes were completed in the development last year and the second phase will include an additional 28 units.

“Our first building is going to be done at the end of this month. Basically every month we’ll have four units that will come online,” Hunter tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The entire project is slated for completion by the end of the year.

Hunter and his team broke ground on a second division of townhomes several weeks ago, which will include 86 smaller units at about 1,000 square feet a piece.

The latter development will have a clubhouse with a fitness center and game room, along with other amenities, such as a swimming pool, a pickleball and basketball court, a playground and a walking path.

A rendering of the clubhouse at Honeybrook | Collin Hunter

Hunter estimates the first units in the second division will be available in February or March with total completion scheduled for 2024.

“We started at $195,000 when we got our first building (in the first division) done. Now they’re selling at $280,000. It’s starting to get a little more expensive so that’s why we’re going smaller on our next division,” says Hunter.

Having a clubhouse with all the amenities was not part of Hunter’s original plan, but it’s something he decided to add after moving forward with the smaller units.

The original intent behind this project was to provide something affordable for first-time buyers, Hunter explains.

“I have better profit margins with bigger houses but my passion is the affordable, entry-level buyer looking to get into their first place,” he says.

And Hunter isn’t having any problem selling them. Most of the homes quickly sell as they’re built. About 12 units in the second division will be reserved exclusively for renters.

“Bringing something that’s affordable for people to buy and also have those amenities … available to people makes me really excited,” says Hunter.

Those interested in purchasing or renting space can call Hunter directly at (208) 709-2874 or email collin@rockymountaincapital.com.

Breaking ground on division 2 of Honeybrook | Collin Hunter