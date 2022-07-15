D91 asking for $250M bond to build 3 new schools, renovate Skyline High

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls School District 91 will ask voters to approve a $250 million bond for a new high school, two new elementary schools and a renovation of Skyline High School.

The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees approved the bond resolution Wednesday night.

“D91 has been looking at ways to upgrade and improve its facilities – especially Idaho Falls and Skyline – for many years. At the same time, the city of Idaho Falls also has seen dramatic growth, resulting in additional concerns such as overcrowding in many of our elementary schools,” D91 Superintendent Jim Shank said in a letter to parents and staff.

Shank explained district leaders have been working on a long-term facilities plan and conducting community engagement efforts over the winter. “Thousands and thousands” of people submitted input and if approved, the bond would pay for:

The construction of a new high school on a new site to replace the aged Idaho Falls High School (The existing IFHS campus will be converted into a permanent home for D91’s Career Technical Education Center, as well as provide community spaces for the arts, athletics and more.)

The repair, renovation, remodel and improvement of Skyline High School

The construction of two new elementary schools — One school would be built south of Idaho Falls. The other would replace Temple View with a new, bigger school north of Idaho Falls

Shank noted the tax impact of the proposed bond will be minimal as the Board of Trustees approved a resolution last month to pay off its existing bond debt in 2023 – nine years earlier than expected.

Specific tax impact information is expected in September when Bonneville County finalizes its property tax assessments.