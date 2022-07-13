UPDATE: Power for all customers restored after tree falls in Idaho Falls

Updated (9:04 p.m.)

The following is a statement from Idaho Falls Power:

Power should be restored to all customers. If you are still experiencing an outage, please give us a call at (208) 612-8430. Thanks for your patience! South Boulevard is also open again.

Updated (7:15 p.m.):

The following is a statement from Idaho Falls Power:

Power is restored to all but 403 customers along South Boulevard. Crews are still on scene to work as quickly and safely as possible to get power back on.

Original story:

IDAHO FALLS — Lights are out for about 1,400 Idaho Falls Power customers, the utility said.

“Crews are en route to get power restored,” the utility posted on Facebook around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “We have had at least one tree fall into a line on South Boulevard near 23rd Street, which had blocked the road. Please avoid the area.”

We will keep this story updated.