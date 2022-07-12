Education Summit to be held at BYU-Idaho

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – Brigham Young University-Idaho will hold an in-person Education Summit on Friday, July 29. The cost of attendance is $20 per participant, which includes all activities and workshops.



An opening keynote speaker will kick off the event on Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center. The keynote speaker will be followed by a new presenter every 30 minutes and will conclude with a closing keynote speaker at 3 p.m. All presentations will be held in the BYU-Idaho Center auditorium.



Additional activities include a ropes course, bowling, roller skating, planetarium tours, garden tours, Grandin Press workshops, ukulele workshops, and more. Many activities will also be available on the afternoon of Thursday, July 28. Center Stage performances will also be offering a live concert Friday evening, Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver, featuring Jim Curry.

“Education Summit is a wonderful opportunity for the community to join us in learning from our amazing speakers,” Judy Steiner, the director of this year’s Education Summit says. “This year is different from any other year in that we are presenting individual speakers one at a time in the BYU-Idaho Center auditorium. We would love to have the community participate in this landmark event.”

Tickets for the Education Summit as well as the Center Stage concert can be purchased through the BYU-Idaho Ticket office.