Fish & Game officials rescue tangled up heron in Nampa area
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Outdoors
Published at
The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
NAMPA – On Thursday, July 14, Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a heron that was tangled up in a fishing line at Wilson Springs Ponds in Nampa.
Regional Wildlife Manager Ryan Walrath and Conservation Officer Matt O’Connell responded and were able to free the bird and release it safely nearby.
SEE IT IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.