TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
77°
clear sky
humidity: 48%
wind: 3mph SW
H 76 • L 74

Fish & Game officials rescue tangled up heron in Nampa area

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Outdoors

  Published at

Share This
F&G staff rescued and released this black-crowned night heron after receiving a call about the trapped bird at the Southwest Region Office. | Brian Pearson, Idaho Department of Fish and Game

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

NAMPA – On Thursday, July 14, Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a heron that was tangled up in a fishing line at Wilson Springs Ponds in Nampa.

Regional Wildlife Manager Ryan Walrath and Conservation Officer Matt O’Connell responded and were able to free the bird and release it safely nearby.

SEE IT IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: