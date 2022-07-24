Gallery: Here are your photos of the East Gap Fire near Pocatello

IDAHO FALLS – The 300-acre East Gap Fire in Blackrock Canyon near Pocatello will be partially contained Saturday night as firefighters work to put it out.

The fire started around 1:25 Saturday morning and in a news release from the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center Saturday afternoon, officials estimate the fire will be 65% contained by 9 p.m. with 100% containment Sunday at 6 p.m.

RELATED | BLM battling 300-acre fire near Pocatello

No injuries or threats to homes or buildings have been reported. The cause is still being investigated.

RELATED | East Gap Fire will be fully contained by Sunday night, officials say

Many of you have sent us photos of the blaze. We thought we’d post them here. If you have a photo you’d like to share, send an email to News@EastIdahoNews.com.

Stefano Carini

Sari Beard

Bureau of Land Management

Bureau of Land Management

Keith Hildreth

Elizabeth Humphreys

Katy Graham

Kalama Hines | EastIdahoNews.com

Kalama Hines | EastIdahoNews.com

Kalama Hines | EastIdahoNews.com