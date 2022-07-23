East Gap Fire will be fully contained by Sunday night, officials say

POCATELLO – Firefighters with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management have made significant progress on the East Gap Fire and are estimating partial containment soon.

The 300-acre blaze in Blackrock Canyon near Pocatello started around 1:25 Saturday morning. A news release from the BLM at 3:19 p.m. indicates the cause is still being investigated, but crews are planning for 65% containment by 9 p.m. Saturday.

Full containment is expected by 6 p.m. Sunday.

About 50 firefighters from several agencies are battling the fire. The U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are working with the BLM, along with the Pocatello Valley Fire Department and an interagency hotshot crew.

Multiple ground and air resources are being used to extinguish the flames, including fire engines, a bulldozer and a helicopter.

Additional information will be provided as we receive it.

Personnel monitoring the East Gap Fire Saturday afternoon. | Bureau of Land Management