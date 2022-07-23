TODAY'S WEATHER
East Gap Fire will be fully contained by Sunday night, officials say

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

east gap fire 1
A hillside in Blackrock Canyon near Pocatello in the wake of a fire that broke out early Saturday morning. | Bureau of Land Management

POCATELLO – Firefighters with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management have made significant progress on the East Gap Fire and are estimating partial containment soon.

The 300-acre blaze in Blackrock Canyon near Pocatello started around 1:25 Saturday morning. A news release from the BLM at 3:19 p.m. indicates the cause is still being investigated, but crews are planning for 65% containment by 9 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED | BLM battling 300-acre fire near Pocatello

Full containment is expected by 6 p.m. Sunday.

About 50 firefighters from several agencies are battling the fire. The U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are working with the BLM, along with the Pocatello Valley Fire Department and an interagency hotshot crew.

Multiple ground and air resources are being used to extinguish the flames, including fire engines, a bulldozer and a helicopter.

Additional information will be provided as we receive it.

east gap fire crew
Personnel monitoring the East Gap Fire Saturday afternoon. | Bureau of Land Management

Sari Beard pic
Sari Beard

