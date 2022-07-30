Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Sunday

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for eastern Idaho between noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

Hot temperatures of 95 to 103 degrees are expected in many areas following poor overnight cooling on Saturday.

The advisory, which was also issued in western and central Idaho, is in effect for the following eastern Idaho cities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Ririe, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

High temperatures can cause illness. Weather officials advise residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Officials say residents should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and seek medical assistance.