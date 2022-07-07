High-ranking LDS church official to speak at BYU-Idaho spring commencement

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – President Henry B. Eyring, a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will address 2,841 graduates at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2022 Spring Semester Commencement on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The university will award 2,200 bachelor’s degrees and 736 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,651 are women and 1,190 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,784 of this semester’s graduates, while 1,057 of the graduates are online students, and 1,092 of those graduating started their college career as BYU-Pathway Worldwide students.

Eyring was sustained and set apart as second counselor in the First Presidency on Sunday, January 14, 2018. Prior to this, he served as a counselor to President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018 and to President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008. He was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 1, 1995. He has served as a General Authority since April 1985.

President Eyring previously served as the first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric and as Church commissioner of education. He was president of Ricks College in Rexburg and was on the faculty at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Utah and master of business administration and doctor of business administration degrees from Harvard University.

Born in Princeton, New Jersey, 31 May 1933, he has served the Church as a regional representative, a member of the general Sunday School board, and a bishop. Eyring is married to the former Kathleen Johnson, and they are the parents of four sons and two daughters.

Graduates, parents, and guests can find more information about 2022 Spring Semester graduation events at https://www.byui.edu/graduation/commencement.