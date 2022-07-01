ISP investigating three separate crashes on I-15 near Shelley

IDAHO FALLS – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 15 near Shelley after three chain-reaction crashes Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police Corporal Mike Nielson tells EastIdahoNews.com the first one occurred at 1:27 p.m. south of Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop.

A sedan was in the northbound lane trying to pass a semi. The driver of the semi was following too closely, didn’t see the sedan and rear-ended it.

No one was injured, but it did cause a slowdown in traffic.

Another crash occurred at 1:54 p.m. about half a mile south. Three vehicles were involved — a Toyota Highlander, Chrysler 300 and a Jeep Cherokee. It’s not clear who hit whom, but Nielson says one of the vehicles was following too closely, hitting one of the vehicles and caused the second vehicle to rear-end another vehicle.

No injuries resulted from this crash either.

Then at 3:15 p.m., a third crash occurred in the southbound lane.

The driver of a semi swerved into the gutter while attempting to avoid a collision with other vehicles that were at a standstill as a result of the other two crashes.

Again, no one was hurt, but ISP is working to pull the semi out of the gutter.

Nielson estimates traffic will return to normal just before 5 p.m. Until then, drivers are urged to be patient and pay attention to the road to prevent additional crashes.