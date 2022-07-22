Longtime state legislator from Pocatello has died

POCATELLO — Longtime Idaho State lawmarker Mark Nye has died at age 76.

Nye, a Democrat from Pocatello, was in his third term on the Idaho State Senate following one term in the State House of Representatives.

“Mark will be missed. The community won’t be the same without him,” State Representative James Ruchti said in a news release from the Idaho Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

Nye served on the Senate Finance and Local Government and Taxation committees. He did not run for reelection this year.

“Mark was an essential part of this community for so many years,” said Ruchti, who is running for Nye’s seat. “Mark was a respected attorney, a huge supporter of ISU and loved by the community. I think the thing I most respected about Mark was that he was kind to people. From the janitor to the CEO, he treated people with respect.”

Nye graduated from Harvard University and earned a law degree at the University of Idaho College of Law. He was a past president of the Idaho State Bar.