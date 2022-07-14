Magician David Copperfield answers 7 Questions with Emmy and makes her disappear!

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

David Copperfield has been called the greatest illusionist and magician in the world. He holds 11 Guinness World Records and has sold more tickets than any other solo entertainer in history — more than Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and Elvis.

He’s won over 21 Emmy awards for his television specials, received the Living Legend award from the United States Library of Congress and is the first living illusionist to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

David has been performing 15 shows a week at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas since 2003. He has a private museum off the strip that is open by invitation only — and he invited me in to ask him 7 Questions!

Here’s what I asked him:

Did you always want to be a magician and how did you get your start?

Where and how do you learn all of your tricks?

What’s the coolest part of your job?

Has a magic trick ever flopped on stage and what did you do to recover?

Who’s the most famous person you have performed for or done a trick with?

What do you like best about performing at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas every night?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Where is the coolest place you’ve toured?

Can you share a piece of advice you’ve been given that might help me and our viewers?

Can you show me a magic trick?

