Man accused of threatening driver with rock and gun

VICTOR — A 49-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening a driver with a rock in his hand and pointing a gun at him while walking down the road.

Adam J. Reid was charged with felony aggravated assault and transported to the Madison County Jail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, on July 7, at around 6:35 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to the area of Forest Ridge Road near Victor. The deputy was told by Teton County Dispatch that a 911 call had been made regarding a man with a handgun yelling “crazy things.”

Multiple deputies arrived at the area which was near Henderson Canyon. They encountered two men who flagged the deputies down. One of the men said a gun had been pointed at him and threats made toward him by a man who was walking a dog, later identified as Reid.

Deputies talked to a witness who said he had seen a man — Reid — out on the road threatening a driver. The witness said the driver stopped and Reid came up to the driver and yelled at him to “slow the (expletive) down.” The witness said Reid was holding up a rock in one hand and had something in the other hand, which he thought may have been a gun.

Deputies and the sheriff contacted Reid, who was sitting in a parked car. Reid was patted down for weapons. Before the deputies asked him questions, Reid told them he had stopped a vehicle for speeding after first hiding in the bushes with his dog. Reid said he picked up a large rock, came out and stood in the middle of the road with the rock, and told the driver that he was threatening all of their lives.

“I understood this to mean Reid believed the driver was threatening the residents and workers of Forest Ridge Road by frequently speeding down their road,” the deputy wrote in documents.

According to the documents, the sheriff told Reid it sounded like he scared the driver. Reid replied, “I hope so. That was the intention.”

Deputies searched Reid’s car, but no gun was found in the car.

“I confirmed with Reid that he had been holding a rock, which Reid had demonstrated holding up in an aggressive manner,” a deputy wrote.

Reid admitted that he had threatened the driver, telling him he would be sorry if he kept going up and down the road like that.

Reid denied having a gun in his hand or in his possession at the time of the threat. The deputy asked Reid if he owned any guns, including pistols, and he said he did. He said they were in his house.

The victim, however, had said Reid was holding a black gun with a polymer lower and fiber optic sights.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook and said nobody was injured during it.

Courtesy Teton County Sheriff’s Office

Reid was issued a no-contact order toward the victim. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 20 at 1:30 p.m. in Teton County Magistrate Court. According to Idaho code, an aggravated assault charge is punishable by up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine.