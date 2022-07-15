Man arrested for murder in connection to body found at rest stop

IDAHO FALLS — A Swan Valley man has been arrested in connection to a murder that happened at a rest stop east of Ririe.

Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was taken into custody Friday for the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury Thursday.

Pelton’s body was found on May 13 at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley.

Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Idaho Falls Police assisted in finding and apprehending Larkin at a residence in Chubbuck. He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on a $1 million bond for a first-degree murder warrant.

Larkin is expected to appear in court next week.