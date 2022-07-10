Man charged with felony stalking receives another felony charge for voyeurism

IDAHO FALLS — A local man who is set to go to trial for felony stalking, was given another felony charge, this time for voyeurism.

Alexus Mojica, 25, was charged with felony video voyeurism on June 30, after police discovered Mojica had allegedly circulated multiple videos of women engaging in sexual activity with him.

At the request of the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office, the probable cause affidavit was sealed, providing little detail to the public about the new charge.

According to the criminal complaint, the victims of video voyeurism are the same two victims who called the police to report that Mojica had allegedly been stalking one of them in June after a no-contact order was issued.

The criminal complaint states Mojica “did intentionally and with the intent to annoy, terrify, threaten, intimidate, harass, offend, humiliate or degrade, did disseminate,” screenshots of videos of the victims, engaged in sexual conduct.

Mojica was previously arrested in June for felony stalking and has resided in jail since. In connection with voyeurism, Mojica was also charged with a misdemeanor for using a telephone to harass, intimidate or threaten.

His bond was set to $25,000, a no-contact order was issued for both victims, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.