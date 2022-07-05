Motocross racing making a return to eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Motocross riders haven’t had a place to race in eastern Idaho for several years now, but that’s about to change.

The Idaho Falls Motocross Association recently signed a 5-year lease with the city of Idaho Falls to use the track at Noise Park inside the Idaho Falls Raceway.

“The plan is to bring Motocross back to east Idaho,” Dakota Roberson, the association’s president, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “COVID invited the shutting down of the track and then it was never really revived and so our club is working hard to get it up off the ground.”

The track has been closed since 2019. Roberson and his team have been working over the last few months to improve and rebuild it.

The first race on the new track will take place this weekend, July 8-10.

Roberson also wants the track to be a place where people can practice and learn the basics of riding a motorcycle and safety. Practices, which are open to the public, are held at the raceway every Wednesday at 5 p.m.

“I moved here years ago really hoping to have a track like this to ride because historically, eastern Idaho is a place that produces really good riders,” Roberson says.

The motocross track dates back to the 1970s, according to Roberson, and has a long history of private and public operation.

Roberson doesn’t know the specifics, but he says the IFMA isn’t the first organization to take it over.

“It was done that way several times (a long time ago),” Roberson explains. “It’s changed hands several times … over the last 40, 50 years.”

Roberson formed the IFMA in January to revive the sport locally. But motocross is just a small part of what happens at the raceway. Stock, go-kart races and a variety of other events are held at the venue throughout the year.

The nonprofit is planning to host a training for new riders soon to teach the fundamentals of motorcycle set up, basic track etiquette, safety and basic riding techniques and skills for newcomers to the sport. A date has not been finalized.

Roberson is excited for the race this weekend and he’s hoping for a good turnout. He’s grateful to all the local sponsors who have donated “a lot of money, time and equipment” to help in their efforts to get the track up and running again.

“It’s a nonprofit run by volunteers and we really appreciate the support of our sponsors and local companies that have really stepped up to help us out,” Roberson says.

Those wanting to participate in the races this weekend can sign up ahead of time online or the day of the event in person. Friday will be a practice day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The races are happening Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Idaho Falls Raceway is at 8433 West Arco Highway. To register or learn more about the club, visit the website or Facebook page.