New Pocatello town square, city park in the works

POCATELLO — Representatives from Lookout Credit Union, Historic Downtown Pocatello and the city of Pocatello broke ground on a town square and city park Thursday.

The plans for the park include a lawn area, pavilion and playground extended off the existing Simplot Square. Once completed, the Pocatello Town Square will occupy a full city block in downtown Pocatello, sitting between Center and Lewis streets, and Arthur and South Garfield avenues.

“This is exciting for the City of Pocatello and for the community,” Mayor Brian Blad said in a news release from the city. “Having this new town square will bring people together in downtown Pocatello for many years to come.”

An aerial shot of the groundbreaking, showing the location of the park on South Garfield Avenue, between Center Street and West Lewis Street. | Lookout Credit Union Facebook

Lookout Point Park is the product of a partnership between the city, Historic Downtown Pocatello and Lookout Credit Union.

One of the comments on a Facebook post from the credit union announcing the groundbreaking came from the Historic Downtown Pocatello team.

“Thank you to the Lookout Credit Union management team, Board of Directors and members for your vision and commitment to our community,” the comment reads.

The park is expected to be completed by next spring, the Facebook post reads.