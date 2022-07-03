Pocatello Fire Department asking for ‘safe and sane’ fireworks this 4th of July

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – A day of celebration is one of the busiest of the year for the Pocatello Fire Department.

Firefighters are asking citizens to remember the mantra of “Safe and Sane” during the days around the Fourth of July.

“While the fourth is a day of celebration, it is one of the busiest days for the fire department,” said Kim Stouse, Community Relations/Education Specialist with the Pocatello Fire Department. “Fireworks, in some cases, have been known to start large grass fires and even destroy homes.”

To help keep your celebrations “safe and sane” in 2022, firefighters have the following tips:

Buy only those fireworks that are legal for the City of Pocatello.

Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks – instead soak them with water and throw them away.

Do not ignite fireworks in a container.

Do not give fireworks to small children and closely supervise older children.

Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from houses and flammable materials and keep a bucket of water or a water supply nearby for emergencies.

Light all fireworks with a long-handled lighter, jumbo punk, or a flare.

Allow adequate time for the fireworks to cool prior to disposing.

Make sure all the fireworks are dead out and there is nothing smoldering in the area.

Firefighters would also like to add:

Fireworks are banned in the Wildland-Urban Interface portions of Pocatello. To view a map of the areas where fireworks are prohibited, click here.

Pets and fireworks do not mix. Many pets become stressed and fearful during this season and will try to hide or run away from the noise and lights. Make sure your pet has somewhere safe and secure to hide.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.

For more information on firework safety, visit the National Fire Protection Association website.