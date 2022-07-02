Here’s where you can see fireworks in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The 29th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is now just two days away.

Organizers are preparing for 200,000 people to attend the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest at Snake River Landing and the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River.

RELATED | Biggest Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show planned for 4th of July

Fireworks are happening in other communities throughout the weekend as well.

Rigby

The Independence Day celebration at Jefferson County Lake in Rigby got underway at 9 a.m. Saturday. A fireworks show sponsored by Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet will begin at 10 p.m.

Blackfoot

Blackfoot is hosting the 2022 Liberty Fireworks Celebration on Saturday at Jensen’s Grove. The show will start around 10 p.m. and is being sponsored by Bingham Healthcare and Idaho Central Credit Union. The fireworks will be synchronized to patriotic music on 96.1 and 102.1 FM.

Ammon

The Ammon Fireworks celebration presented by Westmark Credit Union and C-A-L Ranch is Sunday night at 10 p.m. Tune in to 99 KUPI for accompanying music. A live stream link will be posted on the city’s Facebook page.

“I’m … glad we have two very different but very fun shows in Bonneville County for Independence Day, and hope everyone has a great weekend and 4th filled with gratitude for what we have,” Mayor Sean Coletti writes on Facebook.

Rexburg

The City of Rexburg and Madison County fireworks show sponsored by Drive Toyota NW and Stones Toyota is happening on July 4 around 10 p.m. It will be presented from three locations that can be seen from anywhere in town.

City officials are encouraging residents to watch it from home to avoid traffic congestion.

Spectators can tune their radio to KUPI 99.1 for musical accompaniment.

“This promises to be one of the largest fireworks displays in the area and we are excited to see its return and share it with you, our community,” according to a news release from the city.

Menan

The city of Menan will host a fireworks show at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Pocatello

Bannock County’s annual Independence Day fireworks display, sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center, begins Monday at the Event Center at 10 p.m.

For the first time, the fireworks display will be accompanied by a 15-minute drone show, sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.

If we missed one, send an email to News@EastIdahoNews.com and we’ll add it here.