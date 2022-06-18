There will be several changes to Riverfest this year. Here’s what you need to know.

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho’s largest Fourth of July festival is just a few weeks away and there will be some significant changes to help make the event even better than in years past.

Riverbend Communications, which is home to radio stations Classy 97, Z103, KBear 101, 105 The Hawk and Cannonball 101, is partnering with Snake River Landing for the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest.

The free event will be held on Monday, July 4, and will begin at noon and run until 9 p.m. Then, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will kick off around 10 p.m. with a spectacular 31-minute fireworks show.

“Traditionally, we draw somewhere between 150,000 to 200,000 to the single-day event and that’s impressive because it more than doubles the size of our city…people come from everywhere to see this,” said Bill Fuerst, Riverbend Communications general manager.

Leading up to the fireworks, the day is packed with fun activities at Riverfest including eating from dozens of food vendors, listening to live music, and taking a helicopter ride on the EastIdahoNews.com chopper.

Fuerst said there will be changes this year to Riverfest, in hopes that it will improve the experience. One of the places that will change, will be the food vendor area, which was located in the parking lot of the Waterfront at Snake River Landing. Fuerst said it’s normally very congested and the food vendors are back to back in a confined area.

“This year, we are going to have very few food vendors in that space and spread the rest of the vendors out onto Snake River Parkway to kind of spread everything out and make things more obtainable and lines less confusing when the masses of people get there,” he said.

Another change this year will be where the entertainment stage for live music will be located. Fuerst said before, the stage was tucked away.

“We have moved the entertainment stage (to the) front side of the lawn, facing Snake River Parkway because there’s a larger area of people that traditionally sit in that area that will be exposed to music directly instead of indirectly,” he explained.

He added that historically, the kid’s zone area has been filled with activities for smaller kids like bounce houses, mechanical bulls, and climbing walls. That will continue this year. However, there will be no horseback rides due to the difficulty of taking care of the horses during a hot day for a long period of time.

Instead, something new will take its place.

“We now have a ninja warrior course that people can sign up for and participate in,” said Fuerst. “There are three gentlemen that are partners in a company that participated on that show American Ninja Warrior, who have been able to recreate an obstacle course where there’s five levels that people can compete and try to make their way through it.”

He said the Ninja Obstacle Course typically sees ages from 13 to 26 years old participate in their courses.

Last but not least, Fuerst said they’ve invested in a 360 photo booth that Z103 will run where people can come with their friends and family to take pictures.

“There’s a platform that can accommodate three to five people and you stand back to back and a camera circles you and you can dance and pose,” he explained.

He added that Riverfest is an alcohol-free event. People are allowed to bring coolers and food to the event. For a list of frequently asked questions, click here.

MAP OF EVENTS

Below is a map of events to locate places like the Toyota Stage, the photo booth, helicopter rides and more.

CAMPSITES

Snake River Landing is accepting reservations for overnight parking.

The fee for each reservation is $50, plus credit card processing and other fees for online transactions (estimated at an additional $4.99 per transaction); or $50 for in-person booking.

To learn more or schedule your stay, click here.

KIDS ZONE ACTIVITIES AND WRISTBAND PRICES

From noon to 9 p.m. kids can play on bounce houses, ride mechanical bulls, climb a climbing wall, and face off in the Nerf battle zone. All-day wristbands can be purchased in the Stones Kia Kids Zone for just $10 each. Wristbands are good for most activities.

To learn more, click here.

HIREEASTIDAHO.COM NINJA OBSTACLE COURSE

American Minor League Ninja is bringing you the region’s biggest all-ages Ninja experience, The HireEastIdaho.com Ninja Obstacle Course.

Come join as the regions top Ninjas compete above water!

Click here for more information.

RON SAYER OFF-ROAD COURSE

Adventure will be only moments away at the Ron Sayer Off-Road Course. If you’ve ever wanted to test out the off-road capabilities of a Jeep, this is your chance. Get behind the wheel of a new 2022 Jeep from Ron Sayer and feel the freedom that only a Jeep can provide. Your expedition through the Ron Sayer Off-Road Course will have you saying.. “I need a Jeep.” Click here for more details..

TETON TOYOTA STAGE ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

Riverfest’s Toyota Stage has a full day of entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Snake River Landing.

11:30 – MicKinley Wilson – Country

12:50 – Teton Skye – Celtic/Scottish

2:10 – The Opskamatrists – Ska

3:30 – Brian Martin Band – Country

4:50 – Clint King – Country

6:10 – Nate Burnham – Country

7:45 – The Dewdroppers – Jazz

HELICOPTER RIDES

Tickets can now be purchased to ride on the East Idaho News chopper presented by Teton Volkswagen for $75. Space is limited and rides are expected to book quickly.

To reserve a spot, click here.

MELALEUCA FREEDOM CELEBRATION

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration pays tribute to America’s Heroes with a massive firework show. Beginning at 10 p.m., this free show lasts for 31 adrenaline-filled minutes and synchs with a soundtrack that inspires patriotism and appreciation for the freedoms we enjoy in America.

PARKING AND TRAFFIC FLOW

Organizers suggest choosing your parking spot with the end in mind. When the fireworks finish, traffic from each parking lot will flow in a pre-determined direction. Be sure to choose a parking lot that will exit in the direction you need to go after the show. Click here for more parking information.



South Parking Lots ENTRY PLAN



South Parking Lots EXITING PLAN



North Parking Lots ENTRY PLAN



North Parking Lots EXITING PLAN

Get all the details for the show here.