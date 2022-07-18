Rest stop murder suspect appears in court

IDAHO FALLS — A Swan Valley man appeared in court Monday afternoon for the first time after being indicted on charges of first-degree murder.

Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was taken into custody on July 15 for the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14.

Pelton’s body was found on May 13 at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley.

Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Idaho Falls Police assisted in finding and apprehending Larkin at a residence in Chubbuck. He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on a $1 million bond for a first-degree murder warrant.

Larkin is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on August 2.

Though Larkin has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Larkin could spend life in prison or the death penalty.