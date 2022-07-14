Sen. Jim Risch cosponsors a bill to block Biden from using federal property for abortion services

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, has joined Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and six other senators in proposing a bill to block the federal government from using federal property for abortion services.

The Prohibiting Abortion on Federal Lands Act would prohibit the federal government from promoting, supporting or contracting with abortion providers or otherwise expanding access to abortion on federal lands or facilities such as military installations, national parks, courthouses and federal buildings.

The legislation is a response to calls for President Joe Biden to use federally owned facilities and land to provide abortion access in states where the procedure is banned or could soon be banned. In Idaho, pending action from the Idaho Supreme Court, nearly all abortions could be illegal by mid-August.

Risch and Rubio have also introduced legislation to block the administration from declaring a public health emergency to protect abortion access, according to a news release.

“The Biden administration will stop at nothing to force their radical abortion agenda nationwide,” Risch said in the release. “Attempting to bypass states that have made the commitment to treat every human life with respect and dignity is shameless and unacceptable, and we must ensure this option is not on the table. States must be free to stand up for the unborn.”

Additional cosponsors of the bill include Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi; Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi; Steve Daines, R-Montana; John Thune, R-South Dakota; and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.