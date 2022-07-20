State inmate walks away from Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a walkaway from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center.

Tyrel Steven Petersen, IDOC #97320, left the facility without permission at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Peterson is 30 years old, white with fair skin, short blonde hair, and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 173 pounds. He has “Carter” tattooed on the left side of his chest. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie with a Kansas City Chiefs logo. He was carrying his guitar and a red, gallon-size water jug.

Petersen’s criminal record includes felony convictions for burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He has been eligible for parole since June 21, 2021.

His sentence was to be satisfied on Nov. 3, 2025.

People with information about Petersen’s whereabouts should call 911.