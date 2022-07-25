The latest on 3 Bonneville County inmates who escaped

IDAHO FALLS – Two of the three men who escaped from the Bonneville County Jail have been found, but one is still on the run.

Levi J. Bautista, 22, Tyson Greene Mitchell, 35, and Peter Andrew Lewis, 42, had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court-ordered furlough, however, just after noon on July 6, deputies discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut.

Here are the updates on each of the inmates:

Tyson Greene Mitchell: Found

Mitchell was apprehended by police in Bismark, North Dakota on July 9.

He appeared in Bonneville County on July 21, where his bond was set to $250,000.

Mitchell was charged with felony escape and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. If convicted, he could spend up to six years in prison.

Mitchell is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on August 3.

Peter Andrew Lewis: Found

Lewis was detained by police on July 21 after a 51-minute high-speed pursuit that began in Bonneville and ended in Madison County.

According to a news release, Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies located Lewis, who was driving in the area of John Adams Parkway and Woodruff Avenue. Detectives attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Lewis started to drive at high speeds, attempting to lose police.

Lewis continued to speed away, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to deputies. Lewis led officers out of the city limits to Highway 26 where he allegedly reached speeds of 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

A short time later, the officer leading the pursuit, saw glass breaking on one of the vehicle’s windows and Lewis point a 9mm handgun out the driver’s side window back towards the officer and fired 5 times. Officers and deputies did not return fire.

During the chase, the Idaho Falls Police patrol vehicle who was leading the pursuit, hit a deer that ran between Lewis’ car and the police car sustained significant damage.

Lewis’s car eventually high-centered on a trail and became stuck. When deputies and officers reached the vehicle, Lewis had already fled from his vehicle into the densely wooded area.

Officers and deputies called out to Lewis, telling him to surrender, and that a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office K-9 may be released if he didn’t. Lewis responded to officers and complied with their commands. Lewis was then taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Lewis was charged with felony eluding, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony aggravated assault, felony bail jumping, felony escape and misdemeanor malicious injury to property, 4 counts of felony bench warrants for failure to appear, a misdemeanor bench warrant for a no contact order violation, a misdemeanor bench warrant for failure to appear, and a misdemeanor warrant for a no contact order violation.

His bond was set to $50,000, and he appeared in court on July 22. If convicted, Lewis could face up to 15 years in prison.

Levi Bautista: Still missing

Levi Bautista, who was believed to be with Mitchell and Lewis, is still on the run and his whereabouts remain unknown.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office, he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 immediately.

Tips and information can also be sent anonymously online through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org.