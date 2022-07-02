Trial delayed again in case involving alleged lewd conduct with minors

POCATELLO — A trial involving alleged child sex crimes has again been rescheduled.

Trenton Jared Powell of Pocatello is now set to stand trial on Oct. 4, court records show. His trial was originally set for Aug. 3, 2021.

Powell, 43, faces three counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 dating back to 2013. He was arrested in Nov. 2020. Additional charges of sexual abuse of a child, attempted destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy have been filed and dismissed since his arrest.

RELATED | Pocatello man alleged to have raped multiple teenage girls for years

Powell is accused of engaging in a continuing sexual relationship with multiple underage girls.

One of the victims lived with him in Salt Lake City until she turned 18. Another told investigators that she was having sexual contact with Powell between the ages of 11 or 12 and 17 years. At least one of the victims said that Powell raped her after he got her drunk.

Though Powell has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Powell could be sentenced to life in prison.