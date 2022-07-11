Two hospitalized after nighttime crash on US-20
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Rigby
The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.
RIGBY — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 325, north of Rigby in Jefferson County.
The crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
Police reports show a 20-year-old female from Highland Ranch, Colorado was driving a 2009 Honda Civic eastbound on US-20. She drove off the road and overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll through the median, coming to rest in the westbound lanes.
A 48-year-old female from Elmira, Oregon was driving a 2018 Nissan Armada westbound and struck the Honda Civic.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The westbound right lane was blocked for approximately an hour and a half.