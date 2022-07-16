Two hospitalized following collision at Ammon intersection

AMMON – Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Ammon Friday night.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of John Adams and Ammon Road.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but two people in one of the vehicles were injured, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

“The driver was a juvenile female who had to be extricated from the vehicle because she was pinned and couldn’t get out. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance in stable condition,” Hammon says.

The other passenger was a boy and he was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At least one of the vehicles was towed away and traffic was diverted temporarily while authorities investigated and cleaned up the wreckage, Lovell says.

The Bonneville County Fire Protection District in Ammon assisted in the response.