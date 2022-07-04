Two-vehicle collision in Fremont County sends 3 to hospital

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3 around 6:15 p.m.

It happened in the westbound lane of U.S. 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County.

A 61-year-old woman from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry. She stopped on the westbound shoulder near milepost 395 and had two passengers — a 35-year-old woman from Lithia, Florida and a 29-year-old woman from Brandon, Florida. A 49-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi-truck westbound.

It appears the driver of the Toyota Camry attempted to make a U-turn across the lane of travel to go eastbound when it was struck on the driver’s side by the Peterbilt semi-truck.

The driver of the Toyota Camry had to be cut out of the vehicle and was airlifted to a local hospital. The passengers were taken by ambulance. The driver of the Peterbilt semi-truck was not injured.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The road was blocked for about 10 minutes for the air ambulance to land.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.