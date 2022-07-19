UPDATE: Man dies several days after canal crash

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE:

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate an injury crash from the evening of Thursday, July 14, in the area of 113th South and Pinehurst Drive.

The driver of the vehicle involved, 29-year-old Taylor Starnes of Idaho Falls, succumbed to his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on the morning of Monday, July 18.

Sheriff’s office reports show on Thursday, deputies, along with two ambulances and two engines from Idaho Falls Fire Department, responded to the scene finding the vehicle upside down in the canal in approximately four feet of water.

Upon arrival, first responders noted several bystanders who were wet from attempting to reach Starnes and free him from the vehicle.

Bystanders had begun CPR as deputies arrived to assist in getting Starnes out and in a stable place for life-saving efforts.

Another deputy dove into the water and was able to make sure no other victims were trapped inside.

Despite the unfortunate outcome, deputies and fire personnel are grateful for the quick action of witnesses in relaying information to dispatch and attempting to free Starnes from the submerged vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to 113th South near Pinehurst Drive for a vehicle that had overturned and landed in a canal.

The vehicle had been called in by witnesses as a possible intoxicated driver just prior to it leaving the roadway and overturning into a canal full of water.

Several witnesses and arriving deputies were able to get in the canal and pull the driver out of the water to begin life-saving measures. The driver was transported by ambulance to EIRMC in critical condition.

Alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash and deputies are continuing to investigate. One deputy was injured by the hot exhaust from the vehicle during the rescue and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel.

Subsequently, a separate motorist was contacted by a deputy doing traffic control on the scene suspected of being intoxicated. Deputies began a separate DUI investigation resulting in that driver being cited for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Alcohol-related crashes claim far too many lives in Idaho. These incidents put the lives of motorists, rescuers, and others in danger the moment an intoxicated person gets behind the wheel. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies remind everyone who uses alcohol or other intoxicating substances to make the smart choice and avoid getting behind the wheel. Be responsible, don’t put your life and others in danger by driving under the influence.