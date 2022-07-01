UPDATE: Missing man found safe, woman no longer of interest to police

UPDATE

David Wright has been located safely and is no longer considered missing, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department. The woman is no longer of interest to police.

Further details have not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

David Wright is 22 years old, 6’3″, 275 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen on June 26 around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Woodruff Avenue wearing a tan Carhart t-shirt, black jeans, and cowboy boots.

Wright is known to wear a blue hooded sweatshirt with Donald Trump firing a machine gun (shown in picture), a gaming headset, and to vape and chew tobacco.

David Wright | Idaho Falls Police Department

Wright was last seen in a red Chevy passenger car with a woman. The woman was described as white, heavy set, wearing a white tank top and blue shorts. The woman pictured is believed to be this person. (Note: photo has a butterfly filter on it.)

Wright and the female may be traveling to, or currently in, Wyoming.

Anyone who has seen Wright, is aware of his current whereabouts, or can identify this woman is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.