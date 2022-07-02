Weekend weather forecast calling for thunderstorms in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Pocatello are forecasting rain and thunderstorms throughout eastern Idaho this weekend.

Thunder is likely for most of southern Idaho Saturday afternoon, including the Snake River Plain from Pocatello and American Falls and stretching north into Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, Island Park, Driggs and the surrounding communities.

Rain showers will continue into Sunday, but will mostly be concentrated in higher terrain near mountainous areas, according to the NWS.

As the rain dissipates on Sunday, winds will start to pick up with gusts hovering around 30 mph for most of the region.

Right now, Monday is looking sunny. The NWS predicts a low chance of thunderstorms on Independence Day with temperatures about average in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The graphics below provide a visual illustration of weekend weather conditions.

Visit the weather section at EastIdahoNews.com for a more detailed forecast and weather cams showing current conditions where you live.